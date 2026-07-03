‘As Long as There’s No Beer Shortage’: Russians Mock Fuel Crisis in Memes

Russia is in the throes of a fuel crisis that has triggered rationing, long lines at gas stations, soaring prices and reports of empty pumps in several regions following a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries and energy infrastructure.

While the disruptions have sparked widespread public frustration, many Russians have turned to humor to cope with the crisis.

The Moscow Times rounds up some of the jokes circulating online:

"The era of the ‘dinner dater’ is over. The era of the ‘gasoline dater’ has begun."

This meme plays on the derogatory Russian slang term tarelochnitsa (“dinner dater”), which is used to describe a woman accused of only going on dates to eat at expensive restaurants for free.

With gasoline now in short supply, the joke suggests fuel has become so valuable that women are supposedly seeking men for gasoline instead of dinner.