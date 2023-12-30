Russia Says 14 Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod

Russia said Saturday that a Ukrainian strike killed at least 14 people and injured 108 in the city of Belgorod, a day after Russian strikes killed dozens in Ukraine.

Belgorod lies about 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly targeted by what Russia says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's forces.

Unverified footage showed debris strewn across the street and smoke billowing from burnt-out cars in the city's center, while a large blast can be heard in dashcam footage posted on social media.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the blast.

"According to updated information, 12 adults and two children were killed in Belgorod. Another 108 people, including 15 children, were injured," Russia's emergencies ministry said.

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the incident, the Kremlin said, while the Russian Defense Ministry warned the attack would "not go unpunished."

The attack came as rescuers in Ukraine continued to search through rubble Saturday after Russian strikes killed at least 39 people the day before, in one of the fiercest attacks since the early days of the conflict.