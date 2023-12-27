Russia Outlaws Exiled Anti-War Projects, Investigative Journalism NGO as ‘Undesirable’

Russia’s Justice Ministry has added two anti-war support groups and an international investigative journalism nonprofit to its list of “undesirable” organizations, banning its activities and putting staff at risk of jail in Russia.

The U.S.-based Global Investigative Journalism Network (GJIN), the Britain-based True Russia Limited and Latvia-based Helpdesk Media Foundation have been included in Russia’s “undesirable” list with no explanations for why they have been blacklisted.

GJIN includes members who have published high-profile investigative reports on Russia and other countries and hosts knowledge-sharing conferences every two years.

True Russia was co-founded by exiled writer Boris Akunin, actor Mikhail Baryshnikov and economist Sergei Guriev, while exiled media publisher Ilya Krasilshchik founded Helpdesk Media. Both groups identify their mission as supporting those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Justice Ministry previously labeled True Russia a “foreign agent” in the spring of 2023.