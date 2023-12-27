Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Outlaws Exiled Anti-War Projects, Investigative Journalism NGO as ‘Undesirable’

Ilya Krasilshchik, the founder of Helpdesk Media. Beat Film Festival / Facebook

Russia’s Justice Ministry has added two anti-war support groups and an international investigative journalism nonprofit to its list of “undesirable” organizations, banning its activities and putting staff at risk of jail in Russia.

The U.S.-based Global Investigative Journalism Network (GJIN), the Britain-based True Russia Limited and Latvia-based Helpdesk Media Foundation have been included in Russia’s “undesirable” list with no explanations for why they have been blacklisted.

GJIN includes members who have published high-profile investigative reports on Russia and other countries and hosts knowledge-sharing conferences every two years.

True Russia was co-founded by exiled writer Boris Akunin, actor Mikhail Baryshnikov and economist Sergei Guriev, while exiled media publisher Ilya Krasilshchik founded Helpdesk Media. Both groups identify their mission as supporting those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Justice Ministry previously labeled True Russia a “foreign agent” in the spring of 2023.

Akunin (Grigory Chkhartishvili) is accused in Russia of spreading “fake news” about the Russian military and “justifying terrorism.” Russian booksellers have suspended sales of Akunin’s works and at least one publishing house halted printing and sale of his books.

Russian lawmakers are seeking to jail the Paris-based Guriev for life over his work on sanctions against Russia.

Krasilshchik was this summer sentenced to eight years in prison in absentia for spreading “fake news” about the Russian military over his criticism of the Ukraine invasion.

Organizations labeled “undesirable” must cease all operations inside Russia, and it is illegal for individuals and media outlets in Russia to republish or share their content.

The “undesirable” designation also places staff and members at risk of jail time.

Russia introduced its “undesirable” list in 2015 to crack down on foreign NGOs and ban Russians from working with or donating to them.

Russia has since used its law on “undesirable” organizations to target independent news outlets, human rights groups, environmental organizations and educational institutions.

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

continuing shipments

North Korean Arms Shipments to Russia Continue With 500K Munitions – Bloomberg

Satellite imagery from this fall shows hundreds of shipping containers loaded onto and unloaded from Russian ships at North Korea’s Najin and Russia’s...
2 Min read
YEAR IN REVIEW

How Russia’s Independent Media Survived 2023

Journalists and their employers have faced threats to their funding and ability to publish, and have even been imprisoned.
4 Min read
year in review

5 Things That Shaped Russia’s Regions in 2023 

From deadly attacks on the border with Ukraine and "creeping" mobilization to surging egg prices and elections marred by reports of fraud.
4 Min read
controversial transfer

Georgian Breakaway Region Transfers Soviet-Era Seaside Dacha to Russia

The transfer has sparked protests by locals concerned that the transfer of Abkhaz land to foreigners is a threat to the separatist region's independence...
2 Min read