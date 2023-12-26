Russia Says Ukraine ‘Damaged’ Warship in Crimea Attack

An overnight Ukrainian missile attack has damaged a Russian landing ship off the Crimean peninsula, Moscow’s Defense Ministry told state news agencies Tuesday.

“The large landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged while repelling a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces using guided missiles at the Feodosia base port tonight,” the Defense Ministry said, according to RIA Novosti.

Feodosia is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet naval base on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine's air force said earlier Tuesday it had attacked the Novocherkassk with cruise missiles at around 2:30 a.m. local time.

In an earlier message, it said the Novocherkassk had been "destroyed,” and that "people say that it transported Shaheds,” referring to Iranian explosive drones used regularly by Russia against Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not specify the extent of the damage, but claimed to have destroyed two Ukrainian Su-24 bombers during the attack.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yury Ihnat denied Moscow’s claims.

Ukrainian air force commandant Mykola Olechtchouk posted a video showing a fiery explosion at the Russian naval base in Feodosia.