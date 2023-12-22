Bashkir Activist Jailed 5 Years For Anti-War Video

A court in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan has sentenced ethnic Bashkir activist Ramilya Saitova to five years in prison over an anti-war video, local media reported Thursday.

Saitova, 57, recorded and published a video appeal calling on Bashkir soldiers and mobilized men to refuse to fight during Russia’s partial military mobilization in the fall of 2022.

“Bashkirs, the essence of bravery isn’t in killing those you have been told to kill. The most difficult [thing to do] today and true bravery is to say: ‘I don’t want to kill.’ Go [back] home!” Saitova said in the video.

The activist was arrested in May on charges of publicly inciting actions “directed against the security of the state,” which she denied.

“I am being prosecuted for having a differing opinion on matters of war and peace [and] on the use of civilians in military operations on the territory of a foreign country,” regional news outlet Idel.Realii quoted Saitova as saying in her final word in court.