Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Says 16 Candidates Have Filed to Run for President So Far

By AFP
Vladimir Putin and Russian Central Election Commission chairwoman Ella Pamfilova. kremlin.ru

Sixteen candidates have filed to run for Russia's presidency next year, officials said Wednesday, in an election that is expected to easily hand Vladimir Putin a fifth term.

Moscow has for years sidelined opposition figures from elections and political life, a clampdown that accelerated after the Kremlin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in 2022.

"So far, we have received applications from 16 candidates for the presidential election," the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova was cited as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Putin confirmed this month during a meeting with military veterans that he would join the election scheduled to be held next year over three days beginning March 15.

The CEC said it would also hold the ballot in four Ukrainian regions partially occupied by Russian forces and in the Crimean peninsula, annexed from Kyiv in 2014.

The Kremlin-friendly Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) of Russia this week nominated a former negotiator for the Ukraine conflict, Leonid Slutsky, as a candidate.

He said his candidacy would not "take away votes" from Putin.

Candidates must file applications to run in the March vote by Dec. 27, election rules state, after which they will be required to gather thousands of signatures from supporters to secure a place on the ballot.

Igor Girkin, a hardline nationalist turned Kremlin critic who is in detention awaiting trial on extremism charges, said he wanted to challenge Putin.

Jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny was barred from running in elections in 2018 due to an old fraud charge that his allies said was politically motivated.

Read more about: Elections

Read more

ballot blocking

More Russians Barred from Elections Today Than in Soviet Union – Research

At least 9 million Russians, or 8% of the population, have been legally deprived of their right to stand for election, Golos said.
social support

Putin Promises Russians Billions in Spending Ahead of Polls

The ruling, pro-Kremlin United Russia party aims to overcome widespread unpopularity and keep its majority in the State Duma.
boxed out

Russia Seeks to Ban Extremist-Linked Candidates Ahead of Navalny Ruling

The ban would directly affect several Navalny allies who have announced plans to run for the State Duma, including senior aide Lyubov Sobol.
Kazakhstan

Russia Accuses U.S. of Meddling in Local Elections

The U.S. allegedly wired money to Russian foundations to support certain gubernatorial candidates.