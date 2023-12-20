Moscow Says 16 Candidates Have Filed to Run for President So Far

Sixteen candidates have filed to run for Russia's presidency next year, officials said Wednesday, in an election that is expected to easily hand Vladimir Putin a fifth term.

Moscow has for years sidelined opposition figures from elections and political life, a clampdown that accelerated after the Kremlin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in 2022.

"So far, we have received applications from 16 candidates for the presidential election," the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova was cited as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Putin confirmed this month during a meeting with military veterans that he would join the election scheduled to be held next year over three days beginning March 15.

The CEC said it would also hold the ballot in four Ukrainian regions partially occupied by Russian forces and in the Crimean peninsula, annexed from Kyiv in 2014.