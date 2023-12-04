Rare Siberian Tiger Kills Man in Russia’s Far East

An endangered Siberian tiger has killed a man in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk, law enforcement officials said Monday.

According to the local branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, a wild Siberian tiger — also known as an Amur tiger — attacked the unidentified man near the village of Obor, which has a population of about 500 people.

The Amur Tiger Center, a non-profit organization that monitors the population of the endangered tiger species, said the animal had wandered into Obor on Sunday and killed the man’s dog.

He then followed the Siberian tiger into a nearby forest, where other residents later found his body along with the remains of his dog.