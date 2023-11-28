Support The Moscow Times!
Relatives of Mobilized Russian Soldiers Launch Cross-Country Sticker Protest

The sticker reads: "Bring back my husband. I'm sick of this sh**." t.me/PYTY_DOMOY

Relatives of mobilized Russian soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine have started placing anti-mobilization stickers on their cars as they continue to call for the return of their loved ones from the front. 

Images shared by the Put’ Domoi (“Way Home”) Telegram channel, a group of relatives calling for an end to mobilization in Russia, showed the back windows of several cars covered in stickers that read: “Bring back my husband. I’m sick of this sh**.” 

“Thank you for not giving up and fighting with us for our men,” read a message accompanying the photos, which were said to have been sent from regions throughout Russia.

“Let's build momentum. Let everyone see our concerns!” 

On Monday, Put’ Domoi released a manifesto and petition against what it called “indefinite mobilization,” while also slamming the Russian government for turning its back on soldiers and their families. 

“We remember how the president promised that reservists wouldn’t be called up, that only professional volunteers would fight in the special military operation. And then they sent our loved ones to Ukraine,” the manifesto read.

“The promises proved empty. Many will never return. Mobilization turned out to be a terrible mistake,” it continued. 

Earlier this month, the mothers and wives of mobilized Russian soldiers held protests in cities throughout Russia, but in some locations, such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, protest organizers were denied permission to hold their demonstrations. 

Some 300,000 men were mobilized last year to boost Moscow’s troop numbers in Ukraine.

At least 4,401 Russian mobilized soldiers have been confirmed killed in Ukraine as of Nov. 17, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported.

In total, Russia’s verifiable death toll now stands at more than 37,000, Mediazona said.

