Relatives of Mobilized Russian Soldiers Launch Cross-Country Sticker Protest

Relatives of mobilized Russian soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine have started placing anti-mobilization stickers on their cars as they continue to call for the return of their loved ones from the front.

Images shared by the Put’ Domoi (“Way Home”) Telegram channel, a group of relatives calling for an end to mobilization in Russia, showed the back windows of several cars covered in stickers that read: “Bring back my husband. I’m sick of this sh**.”

“Thank you for not giving up and fighting with us for our men,” read a message accompanying the photos, which were said to have been sent from regions throughout Russia.

“Let's build momentum. Let everyone see our concerns!”