Kyiv Says Russian Shelling Kills 3, Including Child

Ukraine said Russian shelling of a border village in the northeastern Sumy region on Tuesday killed three people, including a seven-year-old child.

The office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General said Russia shelled civilian areas in Seredyna-Buda, a village on the border with Russia, at around 12:30 pm local time.

"Two dead women and two wounded men were recovered from the rubble. A man and his seven-year-old stepdaughter were also injured in their car. The girl later died in the hospital," it said in a post on social media.

Photos published by the prosecutor's office showed blown-out buildings, collapsed facades and rubble inside houses.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow, though Russia routinely denies targeting civilians despite widespread evidence of residential buildings in Ukraine being hit by air strikes, rockets and artillery fire.

Ukrainian cities and villages along the front lines and close to the Russian border have been pounded by relentless artillery fire since Moscow invaded in February 2022.

The United Nations says it has verified at least 10,000 civilian deaths since Russia invaded, but cautions the "actual figure may be significantly higher."