Russia Intensely Attacking Avdiivka, Robotyne, Says Ukraine

Russia was intensely attacking the eastern town of Avdiivka and southern village of Robotyne, where fighting has centered in recent weeks, Ukraine said on Monday.

Neither side has made significant breakthroughs on the battlefield for weeks, as Moscow's invasion drags on for a 22nd month.

In recent weeks, Russia has focused its efforts on the industrial hub of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, which now appears almost encircled by Moscow's forces.

"The enemy continues offensive actions near Avdiivka," the Ukrainian army said.

It said Moscow's forces had launched "more than 150" attacks on Ukrainian positions in villages around the town.

A day earlier, Ukraine said it had "repelled" two dozen attacks around Avdiivka.

Kyiv did not report gains or losses in the area.