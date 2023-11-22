Up to 90 Dagestan Residents Could Have Been Imprisoned Over Anti-Israeli Riot – Mediazona

As many as 90 residents of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Dagestan could have been jailed following the anti-Israeli riot at Makhachkala International Airport, according to an analysis of court records by the independent Mediazona news website.

A mob of about 1,200 locals stormed Makhachkala’s airport on Oct. 29, seeking to find and attack Jews and Israelis rumored to have arrived on a flight from Tel Aviv.

More than 20 people were reportedly injured during the riot that Russian authorities were quick to blame on local Telegram channels with alleged links to Kyiv.