Artist’s Sentencing for Price Tag Swap ‘Mortally Dangerous,’ Member of Putin’s Rights Council Says

The sentencing of artist and musician Alexandra Skochilenko is “horrific” and “mortally dangerous,” a member of Russia’s presidential human rights council has said.

“It was known from the very beginning that Alexandra has an intolerance to certain foods and a number of other illnesses,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Eva Merkacheva as saying Sunday.

“That is why I believe that remaining at the penal colony is mortally dangerous for her.”

Skochilenko, 33, was sentenced to seven years in prison last week on charges of spreading “fake news” about the Russian Armed Forces.