Russian Economy Expands for Second Quarter Running

Russia's economy grew for a second consecutive quarter despite high inflation and Western sanctions that have weakened the ruble, official data showed Wednesday.

The economy expanded by 5.5% year-on-year in the third quarter after contracting in the same period last year, according to the federal statistics agency.

The Russian economy shrank in 2022 but it started to grow again in the second quarter of this year on an annual basis, ending a streak of four straight quarters of contraction.

Officials have forecast the economy to rebound in 2023, with the Central Bank expecting growth of between 2.2% and 2.7% for the full year.

Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said last week annual growth should come in at 3%.

Russia was hit by unprecedented Western sanctions in the wake of its military campaign in Ukraine.