Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Opens ‘Terrorism’ Inquiry Over Train Derailment

By AFP
Russian Investigative Committee

Russian authorities said Saturday they had launched a "terrorism" probe after the derailment of a goods train southwest of Moscow.

An "improvised explosive device" caused the derailment of 19 of the train's wagons in the Ryazan region on Saturday, the state investigation committee said in a social media announcement.

Several sabotage attempts have been made on Russian railways since the country started its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of being responsible, although Russian authorities have yet to point the blame at Ukraine for Saturday's incident.

The derailment left one employee injured, the state-owned railway operator said, adding that it was due to "the intervention of unauthorized persons."

Fifteen of the derailed wagons were damaged, investigators said.

They are attempting to establish "all the circumstances around the incident and the people involved in the crime," the committee said.

Read more about: Sabotage

Read more

domestic disturbance

Sabotage Acts in Russia More Than Double in 2023

Explosions at ammunition depots and damage caused to railway tracks have been regularly reported since Russia invaded Ukraine.
2 Min read
suspected sabotage

'Explosive Device' Derails Second Russian Freight Train Near Ukraine

The derailment is the second to occur in the Bryansk region this week, as Russia braces itself for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
1 Min read
Bryansk Derailment

Russian Freight Train Derails After Hitting 'Explosive Device'

A freight train derailed Monday in the western Russian region of Bryansk after an "explosive device" detonated, the local governor said. 
2 Min read
internal enemies

Russia Accuses Ukraine, West of Recruiting Youth for 'Sabotage'

Moscow has cracked down on criticism of the war, with a growing number of treason cases and long prison sentences for social media dissent. 
2 Min read