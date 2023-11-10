In First, Russian Judge Loses UN World Court Seat

A Russian judge on Thursday lost his re-election bid for the UN’s top court, marking the first time in the legal body's 78-year history that a justice from Russia has not served on the bench.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, was created after the end of World War II to settle disputes between countries.

Five of the 15 sitting ICJ judges are up for re-election every three years.

ICJ Judge Kirill Gevorgian of Russia failed to secure the absolute majority of votes required in both the General Assembly and the Security Council, the UN said Thursday, with Bogdan Aurescu of Romania replacing him as vice president of the court.