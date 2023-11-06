Rare Solar Storm Bathes Russia in Scarlet Northern Lights

Northern lights lit up most of Russia on Sunday after solar flares collided with Earth’s magnetic field and unleashed a strong geomagnetic storm.

Known as aurora borealis, the dancing scarlet and green lights were visible from Russia's Far East and Siberia, to the Ural mountains and North Caucasus.

The rare night-time light show was also spotted in nearby Ukraine, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Georgia, as well as parts of Europe and North America.