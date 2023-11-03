Russia Says Intends to Continue Nuclear Test Moratorium

Russia intends to stick to a nuclear test ban moratorium despite withdrawing its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We intend to keep the moratorium that was introduced more than 30 years ago in place," said a ministry statement.

But any nuclear tests by the United States would "force us to do the same," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia's ratification of the treaty.

The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons, though it never came into force because some key countries — including the United States and China — never ratified it.