Kremlin Sacks TASS Chief for Wagner Mutiny Coverage

When Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko walked up to the state-run TASS news agency’s Soviet brutalist headquarters a few blocks from the Kremlin on July 5, no one suspected that he would announce the appointment of a new general director. TASS’s general director Sergei Mikhailov, 54, who was honored with the presidential Order of Friendship in 2021, had resigned of his own volition, Chernyshenko announced, pointing to Mikhailov, who sat next to him with an anxious expression. Andrei Kondrashov, the deputy general director of state-run VGTRK and former spokesman for Putin's 2018 election headquarters, was named as Mikhailov’s replacement. The reshuffling at TASS, which came just days after the Wagner mercenary group’s aborted mutiny, was not widely covered by the media. But for Mikhailov himself and TASS’s almost 2,000 employees it came as a shock, three people familiar with the former general director told The Moscow Times. Mikhailov was in fact sacked as the Kremlin's punishment for TASS’s coverage of the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny, which it believed cast Russian authorities in an unfavorable light. His dismissal was confirmed to The Moscow Times by a high-ranking TASS manager, a presidential administration official, two senior sources in the State Duma, and a Russian government official. All of them were granted anonymity due to the risk of repercussions for disclosing confidential information to the media. A senior manager of a major Russian media holding was also aware of the situation. Two acquaintances of Mikhailov’s claimed that the last straw was his departure from Moscow during the June 24 mutiny. Mikhailov denied fleeing Moscow, telling The Moscow Times: "I was in my office during the mutiny and only left work in the morning.” “I have had no complaints about my work at TASS for 11 years,” Mikhailov said via messaging app. He did not respond to a question about the reasons for his resignation. “No, it's all wrong,” President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told The Moscow Times when asked if Mikhailov was sacked. He did not respond to a follow-up question about why Mikhailov resigned. A spokesman for Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, to whom TASS is subordinate, ignored a request for comment.

Sergei Mikhailov, former Director General of the TASS news agency. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

The TASS director’s dismissal, which took place 10 days after Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin attempted to overthrow Russia’s military leadership, is the first known punishment of a senior civilian functionary in connection with the rebellion. Several high-ranking military officials are known to have been fired since the mutiny, most notably Sergei Surovikin, the former head of Russia’s forces in Ukraine and former commander of the Russian Air Force. A total of 15 high-ranking Russian military officers were detained, questioned and later suspended from service, The Wall Street Journal reported. Mikhailov had “no intention” of stepping down at the time of his resignation, one of his old acquaintances said. “He asked to be relieved of his duties earlier. Being on the sanctions list shook him up a lot. He’s a bon vivant, he likes to go out to European restaurants. But the Kremlin did not let him go. So he continued," the acquaintance said. The fact that Mikhailov was planning to stay at TASS was confirmed to The Moscow Times by several agency employees who corresponded with him shortly before his resignation. "We discussed with him our work tasks for late 2023," one of the employees told The Moscow Times.