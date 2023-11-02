Kremlin Orders Regions to Recruit Marginalized Groups for Military Service – IStories

The Kremlin has ordered regional officials to file weekly reports on the recruitment of marginalized people in Russia for its war in Ukraine, the investigative news website IStories reported Thursday, citing an official letter it obtained.

The letter, which is dated Oct. 3, lists the office of the Presidential Envoy to Russia’s Central Federal District as the author and states that military recruitment orders have been in place since March 1, 2023.

IStories notes that an attached document identifies some 22 disadvantaged categories of Russians who are targeted for contract-based recruitment into the military.

Additional instructions order regional officials to track the number of people who are approached and agree to sign military contracts on a weekly basis.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify the authenticity of the letter, and the presidential envoy’s office did not respond to IStories’ request for comment.