Exiled Navalny Aide’s Father Released From Prison

The elderly father of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s top aide Ivan Zhdanov has been released from prison, he said Wednesday, after serving what his son called a political sentence.

Yury Zhdanov, 69, the father of lawyer Ivan Zhdanov, wrote on Instagram that he was released from a prison colony in northwestern Russia’s Arkhangelsk region.

“I’ve had the audacity to call myself a free man for several days now,” Zhdanov said, accompanying the post with a photo of himself in a prison jacket posing in front of the penal colony.

Zhdanov, a former civil servant, was in 2021 handed a three-year suspended sentence on charges of abuse of office.

In February 2022, a higher court replaced the remaining of Zhdanov’s suspended sentence to a real prison term and he was placed in a penal colony.