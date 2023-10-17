Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Lawmakers Vote to De-Ratify Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

By AFP
Updated:
Russian State Duma. duma.gov.ru

Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to revoke Moscow's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, moving closer to abandoning a landmark agreement that outlaws the testing of nuclear weapons.

The move comes after President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month he was "not ready to say" whether Russia needed to carry out live nuclear tests.

Results from the State Duma lower house showed lawmakers unanimously approved the bill in its first reading.

The bill can be signed into law by Putin after passing three readings in the lower house and receiving approval in the upper house.

The treaty aimed to comprehensively ban all nuclear tests and explosions, after the Soviet Union, United States and other nuclear powers carried out over 2,000 tests during the Cold War.

Both Russia and the United States signed the treaty in 1996, but Washington never formally ratified the agreement.

Russia's top lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier this month that Moscow would move to revoke ratification in a "mirror response" to the United States.

Since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, tensions have grown over the possible use of nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Putin mobilised Moscow's nuclear forces shortly after the conflict began and has repeatedly invoked Russia's nuclear doctrine, which allows the use nuclear weapons if the state faces a "threat to its existence."

During the summer, Putin confirmed Russia had sent tactical nuclear arms to its ally Belarus which borders Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Moscow said it had successfully tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

Read more about: Nuclear , State Duma

Read more

NUCLEAR TRANSFER

Lukashenko Says Russia Has Begun Moving Nuclear Weapons to Belarus

"The transfer of nuclear munitions has begun," Lukashenko told reporters during a visit to Moscow.
1 Min read
alleged interception

Russia Arrests Ukrainians Planning Nuke Power Plant Strikes – FSB

The aim was to cause "serious economic harm to Russia and damage its reputation," the FSB said.
1 Min read
level of risk

Explainer: How Dangerous Are Power Cuts at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant?

Experts warn that such power cuts, which have become more frequent due to shelling, elevate the level of risk at the plant.
3 Min read
Nuclear expansion

Kremlin Blames U.S. for Iran Nuclear Deal Rollback, Urges Restraint

Iran said earlier on Wednesday it had started scaling back parts of its commitments under the deal.