One Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Russian Border Region – Authorities

By AFP
shell fragment is pictured in the Belgorod region, July 2023. Belgorod Region Governor Press Office/TASS

Ukrainian shelling on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed one person on Saturday morning, local authorities said.

"This morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the village of Urazovo in the Valuysky district with Grad missiles," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"One person died — a man who was on the street at the time of the shelling."

Russian regions bordering Ukraine like Belgorod have reported repeated attacks from Kyiv's forces including occasional cross-border incursions.

Air defenses destroyed three Tochka-U missiles over the region on Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also said it thwarted a drone attack on Moscow.

The mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said there was "no damage or casualties" after air defense downed the drone over the district of Istrinsky.

Attacks on Russian territory, which were rare at the beginning of the offensive, have intensified in recent months, with Kyiv increasingly claiming responsibility.

Read more about: Belgorod

