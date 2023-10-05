Ukrainian Rockets Not Behind Deadly Olenivka Prison Strike – UN

A deadly blast at a prison in occupied eastern Ukraine last year, which Kyiv and Moscow blamed on each other, was not caused by Ukrainian HIMARS rockets, United Nations investigators have determined.

On July 29, 2022, at least 51 Ukrainian prisoners of war died in the bombardment of the Moscow-controlled Olenivka jail in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of being behind the attack.

In a report published Wednesday, investigators with the UN Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said they were continuing to investigate the explosions, stressing that more information was needed to establish the precise circumstances and clearly attribute responsibility.

However, they said, it was clear that "the explosions were not caused by HIMARS rockets launched by Ukrainian armed forces."

"The degree of damages to the walls, ceiling, roof and windows of the barracks, the condition of the bunk beds inside, the size of the residual crater, and the impact radius are not characteristic of impacts by HIMARS ammunition," they said.