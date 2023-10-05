Russian Strike Kills 50 Gathered for Wake in East Ukraine

A Russian strike on Thursday killed at least 50 people gathered for a wake at a shop and cafe in an eastern Ukrainian village, officials said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the victims had gathered to remember a deceased villager in Hroza in the Kharkiv region which has a population of 330.

He said a six-year-old child was among the victims, adding that 60 people had been attending the event in the village, more than 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the front line.

"Unfortunately the toll in the village of Hroza has risen to 50," he said, adding that initial evidence showed an Iskander missile had been used.

Footage published by the Ukrainian police showed a large area of rubble and bodies being taken away by emergency workers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted an image of a woman kneeling over the body of someone apparently killed in the strike, with other corpses around her.