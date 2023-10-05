Russian Strike Kills 51 Gathered for Wake in East Ukraine

A Russian strike killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, provoking outrage from Western leaders for what the UN warned could be a war crime.

The mourners for a fallen Ukrainian soldier had gathered at a cafe in the village of Groza, located in the Kharkiv region.

People who had been in a shop in the same building were also killed in the attack on the small village, which had a population of 330 people.

A spokeswoman for the regional assembly said it was the single deadliest attack since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Police and soldiers loaded body bags of unidentifiable bodies onto trucks bound for the city Kharkiv for DNA testing.

"My son was just found without a head, without arms, without legs, without anything. They recognized him from his documents," Volodymyr Mukhovaty, 70, told AFP.

His wife and daughter-in-law were also attending the wake, he said, acknowledging he had "little hope" of finding them alive.

"I lived with my wife for 48 years," he said. "I will not last long alone."