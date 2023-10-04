Sacked Russian General Says Still 'Serves Fatherland' – Report

General Sergei Surovikin said he continues to serve Russia amid reports of his dismissal from the Defense Ministry after Yevegny Prigozhin's failed mutiny in late June, the Noviye Izvestia news outlet reported Tuesday.

Surovikin, long considered the main intermediary between the Wagner mercenary outfit and the Russian Defense Ministry, disappeared from public view after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin staged his short-lived mutiny on June 23-24.

The general was reportedly arrested that month and then dismissed as the head of Russia’s Aerospace Forces in August.

“I serve the fatherland. No more comments,” Surovikin told Noviye Izvestia, which said it spoke with him outside a church in the Moscow region.