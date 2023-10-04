Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

RT's Simonyan Faces Backlash Over Call to Detonate Nuke Over Siberia

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. russian.rt.com

Siberian political figures have slammed the chief editor of the state-run RT news outlet for her calls to drop a nuclear bomb over Siberia as a way of sending a message to the West. 

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan proposed detonating a thermonuclear device “on our own territory, somewhere over Siberia,” claiming that there would be no impact on the humans living below. 

“What will happen is all electronic devices and satellites would be knocked out,” Simonyan said on her television show Monday. 

Simonyan’s remarks were a “deep insult” toward Siberians, said Maria Prusakova, a Communist Party member in Russia’s lower house of parliament from the Altai republic.

“You need to apologize to the residents of Siberia at the very least,” Prusakova said on Wednesday.

The mayor of Siberia’s largest city Novosibirsk, Anatoly Lokot, cautioned that a hypothetical thermonuclear explosion could lead to unpredictable outcomes “for thousands of years.”

“There’s nothing good about thermonuclear explosions,” Lokot told local media Wednesday.

The Kremlin distanced itself from Simonyan’s remarks, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters Tuesday that her words do not reflect Moscow’s official stance and that Russia has “not abandoned” its moratorium on nuclear testing.

Nikolai Korolev, an aide to Moscow City Duma member Yevgeny Stupin, said he had petitioned Russia’s Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee to probe Simonyan’s remarks.

In her proposal, Simonyan said that a nuclear detonation over Siberia was needed to send a “painful” message to the West amid a “nuclear ultimatum that’s becoming more and more impossible to avoid.”

“This is the most humane option,” she said.

Read more about: Propaganda , Nuclear Weapons , Siberia

Read more

river runs red

Massive Thermal Plant Fuel Leak Pollutes Siberian River

The fuel leak may be linked to permafrost melt, which has been accelerated by climate change.
Lockdown Party

Russian Police to Probe Siberia Street Party

Russians can face up to seven years in prison for violating anti-virus lockdown rules.
wildfire season

Siberian Officials Suspected of Starting Wildfires

The four officials have gone missing in the 24 hours since the incident.
Nuclear Weapons

Russian Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Explodes During Testing

A Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile fired by a Russian nuclear submarine has exploded, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced in a statement on...