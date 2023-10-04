RT's Simonyan Faces Backlash Over Call to Detonate Nuke Over Siberia

Siberian political figures have slammed the chief editor of the state-run RT news outlet for her calls to drop a nuclear bomb over Siberia as a way of sending a message to the West.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan proposed detonating a thermonuclear device “on our own territory, somewhere over Siberia,” claiming that there would be no impact on the humans living below.

“What will happen is all electronic devices and satellites would be knocked out,” Simonyan said on her television show Monday.

Simonyan’s remarks were a “deep insult” toward Siberians, said Maria Prusakova, a Communist Party member in Russia’s lower house of parliament from the Altai republic.

“You need to apologize to the residents of Siberia at the very least,” Prusakova said on Wednesday.