N. Korea's Kim Tells Putin Deepening Ties Is 'Number One Priority'

North Korea's leader vowed closer ties with Moscow on Wednesday, saying his isolated country would "always be with Russia" as President Vladimir Putin hosted Kim Jong Un at a Far East spaceport.

Russia has become a pariah in the West after launching full-scale hostilities in Ukraine last year and has looked to strengthen alliances with other hardline leaders ostracized by Western countries.

Putin said Moscow could help North Korea build satellites and hinted the two countries might also discuss military cooperation, saying he was "very glad" to see Kim in Russia.

Kim told Putin that North Korea would make bilateral ties with Russia its "number one priority" and that Russia was facing down "hegemonist forces" seeking to undermine its security.

"We have always expressed full and unconditional support for all the measures taken by the Russian government, and I take this opportunity again to affirm that we will always be with Russia," Kim said, according to footage broadcast on Russian TV.

Their one-on-one talks as well as discussions with delegations lasted around two hours before the leaders proceeded to an official dinner in Kim's honor, Russian state-run news agencies said.

U.S. officials and experts have said Russia is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in the conflict in Ukraine — an arms deal that would defy global sanctions.

The two leaders met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, with footage released by the Kremlin showing the pair shaking hands enthusiastically as Kim arrived.

The two then toured assembly and launch facilities for the Angara and Soyuz-2 space rocket launchers before sitting down for talks with their delegations.