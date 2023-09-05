Russian University Fires Opposition Activist Galyamina Over 'Foreign Agent' Status

A leading Russian university has fired prominent opposition activist Yulia Galyamina over her “foreign agent” status, less than a day after she was reinstated at the same university by court order following a previous dismissal.

Former Moscow city councilor Galyamina said in December that she had been fired from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) in compliance with a tightened law on “foreign agents.”

Russia expanded its law in December 2022, barring individuals with the “foreign agents” status from teaching at state universities.

Galyamina subsequently sued RANEPA over her dismissal, and last month a court sided in her favor, ordering the university to reinstate the politician and academic and compensate her 115,000 rubles ($1,175) for violating formal procedures.