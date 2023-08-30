Navalny Allies Call for EU Sanctions Against Rock Star Who Performed in Occupied Ukraine

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have urged the EU to impose sanctions on a Russian rock star who stirred controversy for visiting Russian troops in occupied Ukraine.

Roman Bilyk, who performs under the stage name Roma Zver with the hit group Zveri, was filmed playing for Russian troops in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region earlier in August.

Around the same time, online users noted the disappearance of social media posts by Bilyk his band where they had previously called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Navalny’s associate Maria Pevchikh said she had petitioned the relevant EU authorities to include Bilyk on its list of sanctions as the owner of EU property.