1.3K Ukrainian Schools Destroyed in Russian Invasion – UNICEF

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has led to the destruction of more than 1,300 Ukrainian schools over the past 18 months, disrupting education for millions of children in the war-torn country, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children’s agency.

“More than 1,300 schools have been totally destroyed [in Ukraine’s government-controlled regions],” said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

Many other schools have been too damaged to reopen for the new school year, Dominicis added.

She warned that 6.7 million Ukrainian children ages 3-18 were struggling to learn as a result of the war.