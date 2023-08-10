'Absolutely Inadequate': Russian Activists Pressure Authorities on Loosened Air Quality Rules

Activists from several Russian regions have called on the government to explain its move to raise limits for the concentrations of harmful pollutants in the air.

A number of Russian cities have long been plagued with air pollution problems, particularly industrial cities such as Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk, Norilsk and Krasnoyarsk. They are among the 12 cities included in the federal "Clean Air” project, which aims to improve the quality of the air people breathe.

To regulate air quality, Russian law establishes norms for “maximum allowable concentration of hazardous substances”: the levels at which a pollutant can be in the environment with no negative consequences for the human body, even with prolonged exposure.

But a regulatory change made in early 2021 — and only discovered by activists in July 2023 — lifts these limits for substances such as ammonia, hydrogen fluoride, nitrogen dioxide, vinyl chloride and PM2.5 for no apparent reason.

In their joint appeal last month, which was first reported by the environmental news website Kedr.media, the activists asked Russian regulators to explain why concentrations of these substances which were considered dangerous before Jan. 28, 2021, “became safe for humans from March 1, 2021,” at the authorization of Russia’s Chief Health Officer.

The groups’ letter is addressed to the Chief Health Officer, the Health and Natural Resources Ministries, the Rosprirodnadzor environmental watchdog and applicable parliamentary committees.

Ivan Kharlamov, an activist from the breathe.moscow community, one of the groups that signed the letter, told The Moscow Times that the activists aim to “at least force authorities to explain why they make certain decisions that could create health risks for thousands of people. If they have to justify it, then perhaps they will think next time.”

The group consists of communities representing social advocates from Chelyabinsk, Tolyatti, Omsk, Moscow and the republic of Bashkortostan.

Veteran environmental expert Ivan Blokov, who was not involved in the activists’ initiative, said air pollution remains a very serious problem in all of these regions.

“In Bashkortostan, sometimes it is because of coal burning. In Chelyabinsk, there is an issue with unfavorable meteorological conditions, when air stagnates, but plants and cars spew out [pollutants]. As a result, smog appears, concentrations [of air pollutants] grow, and people start to feel resentment,” Blokov said.

The harmful effects of air pollution on human health have been widely documented. The UN Environment Program estimates that air pollution is responsible for 7 million premature deaths globally every year.