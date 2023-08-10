Fireworks Firm's Technical Director Detained After Deadly Blast Outside Moscow

The chief technical officer of a Russian fireworks company with storage facilities at an optical plant outside Moscow was detained in connection with a criminal probe into a deadly explosion on its territory, authorities said Thursday.

A woman died from severe burn wounds, 60 others were wounded and 12 remain missing after a powerful explosion Wednesday morning ripped through the plant in the town of Sergiyev Posad, some 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, opened a criminal case on charges of “violating industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities," which carry a maximum penalty of three to seven years in prison.

The investigative body’s Moscow region branch said the explosion occurred at the Piro-Ross fireworks company. It did not name the technical director who was detained.

Video released by the Investigative Committee showed the Piro-Ross chief technical offer with a blurred face, saying the company manufactures and sells fireworks.