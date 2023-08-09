1 Killed, Dozens Injured in Blast at Optical Plant Near Moscow

Updated with new injury count, death toll.

A powerful explosion ripped through an optical equipment factory outside Moscow, triggering a “total evacuation” from all nearby buildings, local authorities said Wednesday.

Plumes of smoke billowed high into the air from the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in the town of Sergiyev Posad, around 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow, as shown in multiple videos shared on social media.

At least 30 people were hospitalized with injuries, six of whom are in intensive care, Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said, adding that another 26 people sought medical care but did not need to be hospitalized.

One of the victims has died as a result of their injuries, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said at least five people may still be buried in the rubble, which would take an estimated 24 hours to dig through. State media reported 56 people have sought medical attention, as of Wednesday evening.