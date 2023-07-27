6 Killed in Siberian Helicopter Crash

Six people have been killed and seven injured in a Russian helicopter crash in southern Siberia’s republic of Altai, the region's emergencies ministry said Thursday.

The Mi-8 transport helicopter was approaching landing near the village of Tyungur not far from the border with Kazakhstan when it struck electric wires, the Altai emergencies ministry said in a statement.

Six out of the 13 people on board were killed and seven others injured, it added.