Russia Says Army Advanced 2 Km in East Ukraine in 24 Hours

Russia said Tuesday that its forces had progressed by up to two kilometers (1.2 miles) along a section of the front in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

"The total advance of our units amounted to up two kilometers in depth along up to four kilometers of the front" in the direction of Lyman, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The army also said it took control of the village of Serhiivka as part of "successful counteractions."