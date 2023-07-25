Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Army Advanced 2 Km in East Ukraine in 24 Hours

By AFP
Russian Defense Ministry

Russia said Tuesday that its forces had progressed by up to two kilometers (1.2 miles) along a section of the front in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. 

"The total advance of our units amounted to up two kilometers in depth along up to four kilometers of the front" in the direction of Lyman, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The army also said it took control of the village of Serhiivka as part of "successful counteractions."

Russia began a new assault along a northeastern stretch of the crescent-shaped frontline a few weeks after Ukraine began its own attacks further south in early June.

Moscow claimed on July 11 to have advanced 1.5 kilometers closer to Lyman — a rail hub Ukraine reclaimed in October.

The Russians seem intent on forcing the Ukrainians to abandon their advance on captured cities such as Bakhmut and redeploy troops to defend the Lyman front.

