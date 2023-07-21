Russia’s War on Environmental NGOs Robs Country of Conservation Resources

Residents of the village of Sosva have been losing their homes to forest fires for years.

In the most recent major incident in April, a wildfire destroyed 130 houses, killed two individuals and left 659 people homeless in this village in the Sverdlovsk region.

When Novaya Gazeta Europe reporter Irina Kravtsova arrived in Sosva, locals told her that after so many fires, they no longer trusted the local administration and refused to live in the temporary housing provided by the government.

"They are afraid that if they accept to live in any of those poor temporary accommodations, they will be abandoned there forever, without receiving the decent housing they are entitled to,” Kravtsova said.

As wildfires across Russia have become increasingly widespread and intense in recent years due to climate change, communities like Sosva had turned to NGOs like Greenpeace, whose Russian chapter provided information and assistance with combatting the blazes.

But less than a month after the wildfire in Sosva, Russia declared Greenpeace an “undesirable” organization, forcing its Russian chapter to shut down and taking away a key resource for fighting fires.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office claimed that Greenpeace posed a threat to Russia’s constitutional order and security.

Greenpeace had warned that the fires in Sosva were visible from space as early as April 14, which was 11 days before the flames spread to freestanding houses.

Olga, a former Greenpeace volunteer who asked that her name be changed due to the group's “undesirable” designation, spent seven years with the organization. She recalled how, during firefighting efforts in the Oksky Nature Reserve in 2022, the emergency situations ministry and other rescue services sought guidance from Greenpeace.

"It seemed like there was a huge media fire with everyone involved, but all those people rushed to the Greenpeace camp and asked them what to do... Everyone sought advice, everyone interacted, and it was cool, and it helped," Olga said.

A month after Greenpeace’s “undesirable” designation, the Prosecutor General's Office hit the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), another international environmental NGO, with the same label, claiming that the organization used its activities as a cover to threaten Russia’s economic and political development, particularly in its Arctic regions, which Moscow sees as highly strategic.