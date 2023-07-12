Revered Russian Icon Handed Over to Church Despite Protests From Art Experts

Russia’s most acclaimed icon has officially been handed over to the Russian Orthodox Church, the Church's leader reported on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin in May ordered to transfer Andrei Rublev's “Trinity” to the custody of the Church, drawing widespread criticism that moving the unstable 15th-century painting could damage it irreversably.

“A historic event has taken place,” Patriarch Kirill said at a ceremony to finalize the agreement Wednesday, adding that “the country lives in a different time, in a different era.”

“The time when sacred objects were withdrawn from the Church passed, and the time has come when sacred objects are returned to the Church, even those of great cultural and historical value,” Patriarch Kirill said.