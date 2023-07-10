Leftist Activist, Kremlin Critic Flees Russia After University Firing

According to the document, the official explanation for his termination was “reasons beyond the control of both parties.”

Earlier Monday, Lobanov posted a photo of an order dismissing him from his associate professor position at Moscow State University's Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics.

"Our team made a decision: I am going on a long-term trip abroad," the activist said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that he was already in a place "where Russian security forces cannot break in."

Prominent Kremlin critic and trade union activist Mikhail Lobanov said Monday he had fled Russia, just hours after revealing that he was fired from a leading Moscow university.

Lobanov, a leading left-wing politician in Russia, ran as a candidate for the Communist Party in Russia's 2021 parliamentary elections. He was labeled a “foreign agent” by the Justice Ministry last month.

Lobanov said he believes the university did not make the decision to fire him, but was "the result of flagrant and unprecedented pressure from outside."

"Labeling me a 'foreign agent,' banning me from my profession and illegally firing me from Moscow State University are only the latest steps in a campaign the authorities have been waging against me for a year now," he said when announcing his departure from Russia.

"The main goal is to eliminate me from political life, and along the way, to intimidate the politically active part of society."

“I am sure I will return to teach at my home university after the inevitable transformation of the regime and the abolition of all repressive laws,” he added.

In May, Lobanov was detained during mass raids linked to Ilya Ponomaryov — a pro-Ukraine former State Duma lawmaker who authorities accuse of spreading so-called “fake news” about the invasion of Ukraine.

He was later released after being questioned as a witness in a case against Ponomaryov.

In December 2022, Lobanov was sentenced to 15 days in jail on misdemeanor charges of disobeying police orders.