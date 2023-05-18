Russian Police Raid Opposition Politicians’ Homes, Detain Activist

Russian police staged new raids in the homes of local politicians over alleged ties to a pro-Ukraine former lawmaker accused of spreading “fake news” about the invasion of Ukraine, state media reported early Thursday.

The raids mark at least the fourth wave of mass searches linked to Ilya Ponomarev since Russian authorities ordered the vocal war critic's arrest in absentia last summer.

One of the individuals targeted, Moscow State University (MSU) professor and independent activist Mikhail Lobanov, has been detained following the raids.

"This morning, Moscow police arrested Mikhail Lobanov, an independent left-wing politician and union activist. He was taken in an unknown direction. Mikhail staunchly opposes the invasion of Ukraine and fights for labor and ecological rights," Lobanov's Twitter account said.

"Despite no connection existing between them, the police are attempting to link Mikhail with Ilya Ponomarev."

Video footage published by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency showed masked agents prying open Lobanov’s front door and shoving his head on the floor.