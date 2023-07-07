U.S. Reporter Gershkovich Marks 100 Days in Russian Detention

Jailed U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich has spent 100 days in detention on charges of espionage that he and his employer, The Wall Street Journal, strongly deny.

Newsrooms around the world, including The Moscow Times, made shows of support for Gershkovich to mark 100 days since his arrest.

Gershkovich, 31, was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29 during a reporting trip in the Urals.

He has since been held at Moscow's Lefortovo Prison, a facility notorious for placing inmates in near-total isolation.

If convicted of espionage, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Some experts have suggested that The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in order for Moscow to have leverage in a future prisoner exchange with Washington.

The Kremlin said Tuesday there were "certain contacts" with the U.S. over Gershkovich, responding to a question about a possible prisoner exchange.