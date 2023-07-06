Ukraine's Tank Numbers Now Equal Russia's – Analysis

Ukraine and Russia's tank numbers are now roughly equal to one another's, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing the Kiel Institute for the World Economy and the Oryx open-source analysis website.

The figures underscore the extent to which Russia's advantage in heavy weapons has been reduced since it sent troops into Ukraine over 16 months ago.

According to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker, Russia has lost over 2,000 of the 3,417 tanks which it used to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

Oryx estimates that the Russian army now has about 1,400 tanks remaining.

Ukraine in comparison has lost 550 of the 987 tanks it had at the start of the invasion and has managed to capture 545 Russian tanks, according to Oryx. Western allies have transferred 471 tanks to Kyiv, with an additional 286 expected to arrive soon.

In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are estimated to have approximately 1,500 tanks.