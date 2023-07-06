Russian University Graduates Protest in Support of Journalist Attacked in Chechnya

A pair of Russian university students staged a protest at their graduation ceremony Thursday in support of Novaya Gazeta journalist Yelena Milashina, who was brutally attacked in Chechnya earlier this week.

St. Petersburg State University student Yelizaveta Antonova and her fellow classmate displayed a poster of Milashina in a hospital gown with her face visibly bruised, both hands bandaged and her head shaved and covered in green dye.

The image was accompanied by the caption: “The face of Russian journalism.”

Milashina, who has extensively covered Chechen rights abuses for the disbanded independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was beaten by a group of assailants shortly after arriving in the Chechen capital of Grozny on Tuesday.