Russian Police Search Pskov Yabloko Office

Russian police have carried out searches at the liberal Yabloko party's regional branch in the northwestern city of Pskov, just weeks after authorities labeled its chairman a "foreign agent," the branch said Wednesday.

Police confiscated office equipment, personal laptops and cellphones belonging to employees and activists present at Yabloko’s Pskov regional office.

The party said the search was prompted by regional chairman Lev Shlosberg allegedly failing to refer to a “certain” organization by its official “terrorist” status during a live stream on his YouTube channel.

“According to law enforcement, during one of the streams on Grazhdanin TV, Lev Shlosberg referred to a certain terrorist organization in a negative light, but did not mention its [official terrorist] status,” the party wrote in a statement on Telegram.