Yandex General Director Accused of Violating ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Ban

The general director of Russian tech giant Yandex is under investigation for violating the country’s ban on displaying “gay propaganda” toward minors, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday, citing public court records.

The case against Artyom Savinovsky is linked to his ongoing role as head of the media services department at Kinopoisk, an online Yandex-owned movie database and streaming service, Mediazona quoted the press service of Kinopoisk as saying.

A Moscow court on Tuesday issued a 1-million-ruble ($11,000) fine against Kinopoisk for “showing films demonstrating non-traditional sexual relations” without the appropriate age rating.

“The company is planning to appeal the decision,” the Kinipoisk press service representative said.