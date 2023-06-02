Russia Fines Streaming Platform Under ‘LGBT Propaganda’ Law

Russian authorities have for the first time fined a streaming platform under its law prohibiting so-called “LGBT propaganda,” the RBC news website reported Friday, citing the federal media regulator.

St. Petersburg’s Magistrate Court fined Trikolor Kino i TV 1.2 million rubles ($15,000) during a trial held Tuesday, according to the outlet.

An unnamed manager at the streaming platform implicated in the oversight was also fined 200,000 rubles ($2,500).

Trikolor, which had more than 12 million subscribers as of 2021, declined to identify which content was ruled to be in violation of Russia’s “LGBT propaganda” law, but noted that it had been taken down.

Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor has filed 19 misdemeanor lawsuits against all of the country’s major streaming platforms, according to RBC.

Roskomnadzor primarily targets the platforms over the 2016 Italian comedy “Perfect Strangers,” which features a character who comes out as gay, RBC cited an unnamed Russian media industry source as saying.