Chechen Court Sentences Mother of Prominent Activist to 5.5 Years in Prison 

Zarema Musaeva, the mother of prominent Chechen human rights lawyer and activist Abubakar Yangulbaev, has been sentenced to 5.5 years in prison, the Committee Against Torture rights group reported Tuesday.

A judge at a local court in Grozny, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, found Musaeva guilty of assaulting the authorities and fraud — accusations she strongly denied.

Abubakar Yangulbaev said the sentence was "equal to the death penalty" given the state of his mother's health.



Earlier Tuesday, Musaeva’s lawyer Alexander Nemov and prominent journalist Yelena Milashina, who arrived in the Chechen capital to attend the hearing, were hospitalized after being badly beaten on their way from the local airport.

Musaeva, 53, was violently detained by Chechen law enforcement in January 2022, in the family’s apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod some 420 kilometers east of Moscow.

Chechen security officers had also attempted to detain Musaeva’s husband, the retired federal judge Saydi Yangulbaev, but were unable to arrest him due to his judicial immunity.