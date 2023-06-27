Putin a Danger to Russia – Jailed Opposition Leader Navalny

The biggest threat to Russia is the regime of President Vladimir Putin, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday, in his first comments since an aborted Wagner mutiny.

"There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin's regime," Navalny wrote on social media. "Putin's regime is so dangerous to the country that even its inevitable demise will create the threat of civil war," he wrote.

"The fact that the war started by Putin could destroy and break up Russia is no longer a dramatic statement."

The rebellion by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin sparked Russia's largest political crisis in decades.