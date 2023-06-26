Prigozhin's Criminal 'Mutiny' Charges Still in Place – Kommersant

Criminal charges against Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for "organizing an armed mutiny” have not yet been dropped as Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) continues its investigation into this weekend’s dramatic events, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday, citing an anonymous law enforcement official.

The FSB pressed criminal charges against Prigozhin on Friday night for inciting an armed uprising after he vowed to overthrow Russia’s military leadership. Within hours, his mercenary fighters had taken control of a Defense Ministry headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and launched a rapid advance toward Moscow.

The charges are punishable by 12 to 20 years in prison.