Prigozhin's Criminal 'Mutiny' Charges Still in Place – Kommersant

Criminal charges against Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for "organizing an armed mutiny” have not yet been dropped as Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) continues its investigation into this weekend’s dramatic events, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday, citing an anonymous law enforcement official.
The FSB pressed criminal charges against Prigozhin on Friday night for inciting an armed uprising after he vowed to overthrow Russia’s military leadership. Within hours, his mercenary fighters had taken control of a Defense Ministry headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and launched a rapid advance toward Moscow.
The charges are punishable by 12 to 20 years in prison.
However, following a deal mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday evening, Prigozhin agreed to abandon his rebellion and go into exile in neighboring Belarus.
The Kremlin at the time said it would drop the “armed mutiny” charges as part of the deal.
But an anonymous law enforcement source told Kommersant that the investigation into Prigozhin’s revolt remains ongoing.
The source emphasized that it was premature to reach a decision about the investigation's future, as "insufficient time has elapsed."
Russian authorities have not issued an official statement about Kommersant’s report, and the claims made by the law enforcement source could not be immediately verified.
Prigozhin was last seen departing Rostov-on-Don late Saturday to the cheers of bystanders.