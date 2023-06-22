Russia Opens First Xi Jinping Research Center Outside China

Russia’s Academy of Sciences (RAS) has opened a research center specializing in the study of Chinese President Xi Jinping's communist teachings, the first ever established outside China, Russian and Chinese media reported Thursday.

Kirill Babayev, head of the RAS Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, linked the opening of the Xi Jinping Thought Research Laboratory to the growing Sino-Russian alliance.

“We need to know and analyze Xi Jinping’s ideas very closely because China today is our main strategic and economic partner,” Babayev told the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“Therefore, in order to develop our relations more efficiently, our government needs to properly understand the ideological basis for the development of modern-day China,” he added.